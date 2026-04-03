Emirates Drug Establishment approves new oral obesity treatment, positioning UAE as second country globally

DUBAI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved Foundayo (orforglipron), an innovative oral treatment for chronic weight management, making the UAE the second country in the world to register the medication, developed by global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

The move to approve this treatment is part of the Establishment’s ongoing efforts to provide innovative, advanced and high-value therapies, particularly those that transform traditional treatment approaches by offering oral alternatives to injections and improving the patient experience.

It also reflects EDE’s efforts to accelerate access to global pharmaceutical innovations for the UAE community, in line with the country’s directives to develop a leading pharmaceutical sector built on efficiency, innovation and sustainability.

Orforglipron is an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist to be taken once daily without food or water intake restrictions to support weight reduction and the management of chronic obesity.

The treatment supports patients over the long term by helping regulate appetite and reduce excessive food intake, as part of a comprehensive programme focused on lifestyle modification and overall health improvement.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the UAE’s approval of orforglipron being the second country in the world is a significant step demonstrating the nation’s commitment to adopting the latest pharmaceutical innovations, particularly for people living with obesity.

Al Kaabi added: “The establishment is committed to supporting an integrated and sustainable pharmaceutical ecosystem based on innovation and strengthened collaboration with its partners across the pharmaceutical sector. We will continue to operate according to the highest global regulatory standards to ensure the availability of high-quality treatments within accelerated timeframes, strengthen prevention efforts and support the sustainability of the national pharmaceutical system in ways that help protect community health.”

She noted that orforglipron’s approval follows clinical trial results demonstrating the treatment’s effectiveness and patient response, stressing that tackling obesity is a priority for the Emirates Drug Establishment due to its association with an increased risk of more than 200 diseases and health complications, including type 2 diabetes and hypertension, in addition to at least 13 different types of cancer.

Meanwhile, Roberta Marinelli, President and General Manager for Eli Lilly, META Hub, said the new once-daily oral treatment provides an additional option for people living with obesity, supporting disease management approaches. She added that making the treatment available in the UAE following its approval by the Emirates Drug Establishment enables eligible patients to benefit from it as part of available treatment options.

Clinical trials of orforglipron demonstrated promising results, including significant weight reduction when used alongside lifestyle modification guidance. Participants receiving the highest dose recorded an average weight loss of 12.4%. The treatment is expected to become available to eligible patients starting May 2026.