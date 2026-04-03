Daily import flow of food commodities proceeding normally: Minister of Economy

AL AIN, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, emphasised that securing food supply and protecting consumer rights in the UAE are national priorities in line with the directives of the wise leadership.

He noted that the daily import flow of food commodities is proceeding normally, with sufficient quantities available in warehouses and on shelves, and that there are no indications of shortages or disruptions in supply—reflecting the high readiness of supply chains and the efficiency of strategic reserves across the country’s markets.

He made his statements following a field visit to the fruit and vegetable market in Al Ain to assess the availability of food commodities at fair prices, monitor compliance with sound commercial practices, and review the efficiency of food supply chains, in a way that enhances market stability and ensures meeting consumers’ needs under various circumstances.

This visit came as part of a series of field tours undertaken by the Minister of Economy and Tourism during the current period to monitor market conditions across the UAE. It falls as part of national efforts to strengthen strategic reserves and ensure the availability of essential goods—particularly food—alongside maintaining supply chain continuity, ensuring retail outlets’ compliance with consumer protection policies and regulations, and confirming price transparency and market stability.

He also called on consumers to purchase according to their needs and avoid excessive buying that leads to waste, which helps maintain price stability and ensures the availability of goods for all.

He added: “The UAE possesses advanced infrastructure and a sophisticated logistics network that have strengthened the protection of essential supply chains since the beginning of the current circumstances, particularly for food, medical, and industrial goods.

This has been achieved through activating alternative routes and developing the strategic stock system, which has become an integrated and flexible network capable of efficiently redirecting supplies within record timeframes.”

Since the beginning of the crisis until now, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with local economic departments, has conducted approximately 12,284 inspection campaigns across markets in the UAE. These resulted in identifying 249 violations—most notably unjustified price increases—and consequently issuing 905 warnings to traders, suppliers, and retail outlets.