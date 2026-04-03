Dubai launches 'Dubai, A Fine Way to Dine' culinary campaign

DUBAI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has announced the launch of ‘Dubai, A Fine Way to Dine’, a citywide gastronomy initiative bringing together a curated selection of culinary experiences across the emirate’s restaurant landscape for a limited time only. Running until 19 April, the programme invites more residents to explore and connect through shared dining experiences across the city.

Dubai's multicultural gastronomy sector has long been a cornerstone of the city’s global appeal, continuing to offer residents meaningful ways to experience the city’s dynamic dining scene. The city's culinary landscape draws from the flavours and traditions of almost 200 nationalities that call Dubai home. This exceptional diversity, combined with a commitment to quality and authenticity, has earned Dubai international acclaim.

The ‘Dubai, A Fine Way to Dine’ programme features some of the city’s sought-after dining establishments, including MICHELIN-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants participate with the likes of Avatara, Trèsind Studio, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, TakaHisa, Jun’s, The Guild, CÉ LA VI, Manāo, 21grams, COYA, and many more. This discounted access to premium restaurants across the city has never been seen before, as an array of enticing offers including up to 50% off à la carte menus, business lunches as well as set menus are being rolled out for all to enjoy.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of DET, said: "Dubai's gastronomy sector has become more than a pillar of our economy; it's a platform that connects our community. With so many nationalities calling Dubai home, our restaurants, cafés, and culinary festivals become spaces where cultures converge, stories are shared, and connections are forged. Food brings us together in celebration of our shared humanity and remarkable diversity.

This is the essence of Dubai, a city where our uniqueness enriches our collective experience and strengthens the bonds of our community. This latest initiative provides more of our residents and visitors with an opportunity to sample the city’s culinary excellence, and discover why it has become so acclaimed globally."

The longstanding presence of internationally acclaimed brands reinforces Dubai's position as a culinary capital, while homegrown concepts continue to flourish alongside these established names. Together, they reflect a dining ecosystem that is both globally recognised and deeply rooted in the city’s evolving cultural fabric.