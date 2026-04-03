UAE Pro League announces Best Monthly Awards winners for February & March 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pro League has announced the winners of the Best Monthly Awards for February and March 2026 in the ADNOC Pro League, recognising outstanding performances across the categories of Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Coach.

The Best Player award was claimed by Matias Palacios of Al Ain, following impressive performances that saw him surpass strong competition from Nicolas Gimenez of Al Wasl, Guilherme Bala of Shabab Al Ahli, Waleed Azaro of Ajman, and Simon Banza of Al Jazira.

In the Best Goalkeeper category, Ali Khaseif of Al Jazira secured the award after a series of standout displays, finishing ahead of Fahad Aldhanhani of Bani Yas and Abdulrahman Al Ameri of Al Bataeh.

The Best Coach award for the same period was won by Vladimir Ivic of Al Ain, after leading his team to an excellent run of results. He outperformed fellow nominees Paulo Sousa of Shabab Al Ahli and Marino Pusić of Al Jazira.