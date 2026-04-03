Italy's public budget deficit for 2025 at 3.1% of GDP

ROME, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy's budget deficit continued to fall in 2025 but remained just above the European threshold of 3.1%, the Istat national statistics agency said Friday, according to AFP.

Italy's government had hoped to bring its public deficit below that EU-imposed threshold, but economic growth slowed late last year and the deficit was 3.1% of GDP, or 70 billion euros ($81 billion), Istat found.

That was down from 3.4% in 2024 and 7.1% in 2023, according to Istat, as it confirmed initial estimates it released in early March.

In hoping to adhere to the ceiling set by the European Stability and Growth Pact, Italy sought to avoid the European Commission's excessive deficit procedure.