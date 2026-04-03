Record participation for Tattersalls Online Emirates Racing Authority sale

DUBAI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) Sale held on the Tattersalls Online platform from 26th March – 1st April saw record participation with 221 registered bidders from across the globe, an increase of 154% on average ERA live sale registrations over the last five years.

With bidding closing over two days, the sale featured 196 lots of which 169 lots were offered with 132 sold. Following a solid start to trade on day one, day two logged an incredible 93% clearance rate, with the overall sale bringing total receipts of AED 9,566,900.

Topping the sale at 1,100,000 AED was Godolphin’s dual winner MASAI MOON, consigned by trainer Charlie Appleby, who after a prolonged bidding battle was eventually knocked down to the bid of Bhupat Seemar’s Zabeel Stables. A dual winner in the United Kingdom, the four-year-old gelding has made a promising start to life in the UAE this winter having finished second on his last two starts at Meydan.

Horses consigned by Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby realised the top four highest priced lots in the sale, including AED 880,000 given by Karwan Barzani for dual winner INDIAN SPRINGS. Meanwhile, The Brothers Bloodstock went to AED 780,000 to secure the Group 3 placed three-year-old PACIFICA PIER and AED 620,000 for Listed winning son of DUBAWI, ALPINE TRAIL.

Following the sale, Mohammad Al Shehhi, ERA Board Member and General Manager added:

“Across the two days of our online sale with Tattersalls, we were delighted to see a record number of buyer registrations, highlighting the strong interest in our racing and ease of use of the online concept. The level of participation and overall results demonstrate the value of this platform in facilitating the movement of horses to neighbouring jurisdictions, enabling them to continue their racing careers across the region.”