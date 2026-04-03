Community Development Authority drives participatory design session for financial benefits

DUBAI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai held a participatory design session at Al Khawaneej Majlis, aimed at enhancing social financial benefit services and strengthening financial empowerment programmes for Emirati citizens. The session was attended by 60 participants, of community members, reflecting the Authority’s commitment to involving the community in designing services and improving their quality.

The session aimed to explore ways to enhance financial benefit services in a manner that supports the quality of life and financial stability of Emirati families. The Community Development Authority (CDA) presented its comprehensive financial benefits framework, which includes the monthly financial benefit, housing support, home furnishing grants, and benefits for minors, with a focus on eligibility criteria and support mechanisms.

The Authority revealed that more than 10,000 Emirati citizens benefit annually from the monthly financial benefit, with total disbursements exceeding AED 1.9 billion over the past three years, highlighting the significant social impact of these programmes.

The session also highlighted the (Dubai Empowerment Programme) , designed to transition beneficiaries from reliance on government support to financial independence through two integrated pathways: employment empowerment and economic empowerment. The programme has successfully enabled 2,940 citizens to secure employment between 2023 and 2025, in addition to supporting 194 home-based entrepreneurs, fostering a culture of productivity and sustainable economic participation.

In this context, Shaikha Al Jarman, Executive Director of the Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority (CDA), emphasised that community engagement is a strategic pillar in advancing the social sector.

She said: "The development of social financial benefit services cannot succeed without listening to the community. Their participation today is a coronerstone for building a more flexible and responsive system that meets the needs and aspirations of Emirati families. We are redesigning services to enhance quality of life and embed empowerment as a sustainable approach that enables individuals to transition from reliance to active contribution in society."

Al Jarman added: "These participatory sessions reflect our commitment to applying best practices in social innovation and strengthening integration between government entities, the private sector, and the community. This ensures more impactful and effective services that align with Dubai’s vision of building a cohesive, empowered society capable of shaping its own future."

For her part, Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority (CDA), stated: “Our strategic efforts focus on empowering individuals and families to actively participate in society, providing tools and programmes that support their financial and social independence and strengthen their decision-making capacity.”

She added: “Community empowerment is a key priority. Through these sessions, we aim to foster a culture of engagement and collaboration, connecting beneficiaries with educational and professional opportunities that ensure sustainable social and economic success, while emphasising the development of innovative and strategic solutions that deliver long-term impact for the community.”

Participants praised the participatory design session and the initiatives it encompassed, emphasising the importance of financial literacy programmes in raising family awareness about resource management and fostering sustainable financial behaviors that contribute to family stability and quality of life, while encouraging informed financial decision-making.

They also expressed their appreciation for the Authority’s approach of working directly with families through field visits, which enables a deeper understanding of their needs and challenges and supports the delivery of innovative and tailored solutions for each case. Participants affirmed that this level of oversight and engagement helps strengthen the community’s trust in the Authority and reflects its strategic commitment to supporting social stability and sustainably empowering families.

The CDA continues to expand the impact of its programmes through strategic partnerships with key government and private entities. These efforts are part of the Dubai Social Agenda 2033, which aims to enhance the quality of social services and improve the well-being of community members.

The session concluded with an open discussion and a survey to gather participants’ feedback and expectations, reflecting CDA’s commitment to social innovation and the development of services that respond directly to community needs, ultimately contributing to an enhanced quality of life for Dubai’s citizens.