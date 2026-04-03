Baniyas leads on opening day of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Round 2 in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The second round of the third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) got underway today at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with strong participation across the youth, adult and masters categories.

The opening day featured intense competitions, with clubs pushing to secure early points in the overall standings. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club took the lead after day one, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third. The championship continues to support the growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, with a clear focus on developing athletes and strengthening competition across all categories.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “What we are seeing in this round shows the progress of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. The competition is not only about what happens on the mat, as clubs, athletes and families all play a central role. The strong family presence shows how closely the community is connected to the sport and how important support is in developing athletes.

“This round gives a clear picture of the level across all categories. Youth athletes are improving quickly, adults are competing with good discipline, and masters bring valuable experience. This mix adds depth to the competition and shows how the championship supports development at every stage.”

Ribamar Santiago, coach of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, said, “This round is important to assess how ready the athletes are, especially with the level of competition and the different challenges in each. The championship is not just about results but also about measuring performance and the ability to adapt.

“Designing the championship into different rounds allows clubs to plan long-term, as success depends on consistency and performance across all stages. This pushes teams to develop athletes who can maintain a high level throughout the season.”

Zayed Al Shamsi, MOD Academy athlete and gold medallist in the adults' brown belt 56 kg division, said, "Competition in this round came down to small details, and every match needed a clear plan. In the final, timing and control made the difference, which is what I focused on in my preparation. This championship is about consistency, not just one result. The goal is to maintain performance and keep improving from one round to the next.”

More families are expected to attend on the second and third days, as part of the ‘Supporting Family Award’ initiative launched by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation under the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards, in line with the Year of the Family. Attendance is recorded using a QR code to track family participation and their support for athletes throughout the season.