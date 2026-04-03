Emirates Global Aluminium provides initial assessment of operations following Iranian attacks on Al Taweelah site

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today provided an initial assessment of operations following the recent Iranian attacks on the company’s Al Taweelah site, one of the biggest aluminium production complexes in the world.

The Al Taweelah site sustained significant damage in result to the Iranian missile and drone attacks at Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi. The site, including the smelter and Casthouse, power plant, Al Taweelah alumina refinery, and Al Taweelah recycling plant, was fully evacuated and the facilities entered emergency shutdown.

To resume operations at the smelter, EGA must repair infrastructure damage and progressively restore each of the reduction cells. Early indications are that a complete restoration of primary aluminium production could take up to 12 months.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery and Al Taweelah recycling plant may be able to restart some production earlier, depending on the final assessment of site damage.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: “We are deeply disturbed by this attack on our people, who come from more than 40 nations and were simply doing their jobs. We thank God no one received life-threatening injuries and that those hurt are recovering well.

“Our Al Taweelah site is a foundation of the global economy, and a significant contributor to global supply, making this incident damaging to industries and prosperity worldwide. We will do our very best to support our customers around the world during this difficult period. We are working directly with customers whose deliveries might be impacted by the situation at Al Taweelah.”

Al Taweelah smelter produced 1.6 million tonnes of cast metal in 2025. EGA has substantial metal stock on the water, and on the ground in the UAE and some overseas locations.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery produced 2.4 million tonnes of alumina in 2025, and met 46 per cent of EGA’s total alumina needs.

Al Taweelah recycling plant has an annual production capacity of 185 thousand tonnes per year.