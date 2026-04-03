Over 340 athletes compete in Vice President's Cup for Juniors and Youth Athletics

KHORFAKKAN, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Athletics Federation has announced that 341 athletes will compete in the Vice President's Cup for Juniors and Youth Athletics, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Khorfakkan Club For the Disabled.

Jamila Abdullah, the tournament director, explained that all procedures for the event's launch, leading up to the final day on Sunday, have been completed, and the final lists of participants have been approved amidst a large turnout of male and female players from various clubs.