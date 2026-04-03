Abu Dhabi authorities: One individual died, four injured by falling debris at Habshan gas facilities following successful interception by air defence systems

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced that one Egyptian national tragically lost his life during the evacuation of the previously reported incident at Habshan gas facilities and four individuals - two Pakistani nationals and two Egyptian nationals - sustained minor injuries caused by falling debris following the successful interception by air defence systems.

Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement that the authorities also confirmed that two fires broke out as a result of this incident and emergency response teams acted swiftly to bring the situation under control.

Significant damage has occurred at the facilities and an assessment is ongoing, the statement added.