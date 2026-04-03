250 players from various nations compete in Abu Dhabi chess tournaments

ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chess Club & Mind Games will host the UAE Rapid Chess Championship for youth, men, and women from April 11 to 12.

In an official statement, the club confirmed that over 150 players representing 18 clubs will participate. The event begins on April 11 with the under-16 youth competitions for both males and females.

The tournament will also serve as a platform to identify top talent in the under-10, under-12, and under-14 age categories. The following day will feature the rapid chess competitions for the men’s and women’s divisions.

The club also highlighted the upcoming 38th Abu Dhabi Amateur Championship, scheduled for April 24 to 26. This tournament, which has been held regularly since 2020, expects to draw 100 players of various nationalities. The event continues to strengthen its reputation as a premier community tournament that blends athletic competition with cultural diversity.

Separately, the club noted that a high-profile competitive match will conclude tomorrow between: WGM Rouda Essa Al Serkal (UAE) and WIM Susana Gaboyan (Armenia)

The match has drawn significant interest from local players eager to observe advanced techniques and gain insights from two prominent figures on the international chess circuit.