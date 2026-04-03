Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship launches with global flair

DUBAI, 3rd April, 2026 (WAM) -- The 23rd edition of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship has commenced at the Dubai World Trade Centre, further cementing the UAE's reputation as a premier global hub for equestrian excellence. Featuring 155 horses from 12 nations, the opening day saw 18 qualifiers secure their places for the final championships.

The event highlights the international community's immense trust in the UAE’s organisational capabilities. Ziad Galadari, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, noted that the wide international participation reflects the country's status as a secure and sophisticated destination for major sporting events. This success is underpinned by strategic leadership support aimed at preserving the cultural heritage of the Purebred Arabian horse while maintaining world-class standards.

The championship’s seamless start is attributed to high-level logistical efficiency, characterised by the rapid transformation of exhibition halls into professional competitive arenas and a strict adherence to international animal welfare standards for transport and care.

This technical precision ensures smooth competition and maintains the event's status as a leading fixture on the international calendar.

Experts and participants have praised the championship for its consistent evolution, citing it as one of the most prestigious global competitions. Ultimately, the event serves as a vital platform for showcasing elite equine talent while reinforcing Dubai’s role in fostering international sporting collaboration and professional excellence.