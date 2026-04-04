Korea's food exports up 4% in Q1

SEOUL, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports of agriculture and food products increased 4 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, led by strong demand for instant noodles and fruits, government data showed Friday.

Outbound shipments of agri-food products reached US$2.56 billion in the January-March period, compared with $2.45 billion recorded a year earlier, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Exports to the Middle East jumped 32.3 percent on-year to $106.9 million, and exports to China climbed 14.5 percent to $568.9 million.

Shipments to North America rose 6.3 percent to $508.9 million, and those to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations economies added 2.2 percent to $481.9 million. Exports to the European Union gained 4.9 percent to $233.4 million.

The agriculture ministry said it will strengthen support for companies exporting to the Middle East region, helping them reduce cost burdens and find alternative markets.