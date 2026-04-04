China continues to foster, strengthen space computing industry

BEIJING, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- China will continue to develop and strengthen its space computing industry, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), space-based computing power refers to deploying computational capabilities in space and using satellite networks to achieve seamless coverage. Compared to traditional land-based data centres, space computing boasts advantages such as real-time on-orbit processing, low-cost energy and wide-area coverage.

"Computing satellites can achieve seamless coverage and process data directly on orbit through networks of laser communications. This compresses the data timeliness for scenarios like disaster warnings and resource monitoring from hours to seconds -- a capability land-based computing cannot match," said Xie Lina, Deputy Director of the Data Centre Department, Cloud Computing and Big Data Institute, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

The ministry said it will support forward-looking research on space computing, develop standards covering hardware, software, networking and security, and promote research and development of technologies such as radiation-resistant chips and inter-satellite laser communications.