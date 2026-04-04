GCC-Stat report highlights surge in renewable energy, climate resilience gains

ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) said its Climate Statistics 2024 report showed significant progress in renewable energy and climate resilience across the region.

Rainfall levels rose 49.4 percent in 2024 compared with the 30-year long-term average (1980–2010), indicating shifts in regional weather patterns, the report said.

Temperature data from 23 monitoring stations across GCC countries showed relative stability, with maximum temperatures remaining below 49 degrees Celsius between 2012 and 2024, without extreme spikes.

The report highlighted strong growth in the solar energy sector, with installed capacity of solar power plants recording an average annual growth rate of 88.1 percent during the period (2013–2024). Electricity generation from solar energy rose from 0.13 thousand gigawatt-hours in 2013 to 23.5 thousand gigawatt-hours in 2023.

Wind energy capacity also increased, rising from 4.8 megawatts in 2015 to 567 megawatts in 2024.

All GCC countries have introduced advanced early warning systems using mobile cell broadcast technology to improve responses to extreme weather, and have incorporated climate change and adaptation topics into educational curricula, the report said.

In addition, GCC countries have integrated climate change and adaptation topics into their educational curricula to ensure sustained societal awareness.

At the international level, GCC countries have submitted a combined 16 reports to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as of November 2025. The countries have also set ambitious targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, with timelines ranging between 2050 (United Arab Emirates, Sultanate of Oman, and the State of Kuwait in the oil and gas sector) and 2060 (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, and the remaining sectors in the State of Kuwait).

The report also highlighted a strategic orientation toward China as a key supplier of mitigation technologies, with imports from China accounting for 99.4 percent of total photovoltaic cell imports into GCC countries in 2024, valued at US$2.4 billion.

GCC-Stat said that the findings reflect the region’s focus on environmental protection, sustainable development and international cooperation to address climate change.