UAE participates in Asia-Pacific Group consultative meeting with UN-Habitat in Nairobi

NAIROBI, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in the consultative meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group with the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, with the participation of representatives from member states and diplomatic missions.

This participation reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its active presence in international forums focused on sustainable urban development, and to supporting global efforts aimed at advancing cities and enhancing quality of life, in line with the objectives of the global urban agenda.

The meeting discussed the strategic priorities of UN-Habitat and reviewed the implementation of its strategic plan for the 2026–2029 period. It also addressed the UN80 initiative, updates on regional projects, and countries’ participation in the World Urban Forum (WUF13), fostering greater alignment of visions and the exchange of best practices among member states.

The meeting further featured interventions from participating countries, contributing to enhanced regional coordination and unified efforts to address urban challenges, while supporting sustainable housing and integrated urban planning amid rapid global changes.

During its participation, the UAE delegation emphasised the importance of adopting flexible and sustainable development models based on innovation and proactive planning.

The delegation also noted that the UAE’s experience in developing urban infrastructure represents an advanced global model, reflecting the efficiency of its national system and its ability to adapt to various challenges, thereby supporting the achievement of comprehensive and sustainable urban development.