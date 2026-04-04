Death toll from floods in Afghanistan rises to 61

KABUL, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 61 people have been killed and 116 others injured in recent floods and natural disasters across Afghanistan, according to figures released by the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society.

Four people remain missing as rescue and damage assessments continue following days of heavy rain and flash flooding in multiple provinces.

The latest storms and floods have fully or partially damaged 2,448 homes, destroyed 26,841 jeribs (a traditional unit of land measurement) of farmland, and killed more than 1,000 livestock, highlighting the scale of the humanitarian and agricultural losses.

Large parts of the country have been hit in recent days by heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides and storms, with officials warning that additional bad weather could trigger more destruction.