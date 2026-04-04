Five sailors join UAE team for Morocco training camp ahead of Asian Beach Games

DUBAI, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Sailing and Modern Rowing Federation has selected five sailors for an overseas training camp in Morocco as part of preparations for the Asian Beach Games in China from 19th to 30th April.

The federation said the camp, being held at the National Sailing Centre in Mohammedia, will run until 16th April and aims to enhance the athletes’ technical and physical readiness ahead of the competition.

The national team roster includes Abdullah Al Zabidi, Dhuha Al Bishr, Marwa Al Hammadi, Alyazia Al Hammadi, and Sultan Al Owais.

The training programme is focused on improving performance levels and preparing the team for strong competition, in line with the federation’s strategy.