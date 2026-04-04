Dubai International Aquatics Championship 2026 kicks off with 1,670 swimmers from over 100 nationalities

DUBAI, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Aquatics Championship (DIAC) 2026 officially commenced on Friday at the iconic Hamdan Sports Complex, marking a record-breaking edition with the participation of 1,670 male and female swimmers representing more than 100 nationalities.

The championship brings together over 80 clubs and academies from across the UAE and around the world, with an expected spectator turnout exceeding 4,000 fans. Widely regarded as one of the largest and most prominent aquatics events in the region, the competition will run until Sunday evening.

Organised by the UAE Aquatics Federation, in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and Hamdan Sports Complex, the championship takes place from 2 to 5 April 2026. It is officially approved by World Aquatics and serves as a approved event contributing to rankings for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

In his opening remarks, Abdulwahid Al Jasmi, board member of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, highlighted that hosting such a prestigious event reflects the UAE’s growing global stature in organising major international sporting competitions. He emphasised that the championship serves as a key platform for talent development and the advancement of young athletes.

“We take great pride in hosting a championship that brings together more than 1,600 swimmers from across the globe,” said Al Jasmi. “This event embodies the spirit of fair competition, enhances opportunities for talent identification, and provides athletes with a platform to launch their future careers.”

He further noted that the organising committee, in collaboration with its partners, has ensured the highest standards of organisation and technical excellence to deliver a world-class sporting experience that meets the expectations of all participants.

The championship is witnessing intense competition across various events, featuring a strong lineup of emerging and elite swimmers. This high level of participation further reinforces the event’s technical value and solidifies its position as a key fixture on the international aquatics calendar.