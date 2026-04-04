International Charity Organisation launches AED 6 mn health initiative

AJMAN, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation (ICO) has launched its “Their Health is a Trust” campaign for 2026, with the aim of implementing projects exceeding AED 6 million.

Dr. Khalid Al-Khaja, Secretary-General of the ICO, said that these projects include treating 200 medical cases inside and outside the UAE, building dozens of health centres in poor areas, and providing medical equipment and devices to hospitals and clinics in the most needy areas around the world.

He added that the organisation is keen to see the campaign act as a gateway of hope for many poor communities, and seeks to go beyond the concept of providing treatment, to establish integrated health facilities and equip them with the latest medical devices for dialysis, diabetes, blood pressure, oxygen cylinders, hearing aids and others.