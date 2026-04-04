Abu Dhabi to host Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026

ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026 will be held from 20 to 22 April at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, reflecting the emirate’s strategic direction to strengthen a knowledge- and innovation-based economy and consolidate its position as a global hub for entrepreneurship.

The festival is organised in line with Abu Dhabi’s economic vision aimed at supporting economic diversification by providing a stimulating business environment capable of keeping pace with rapid global economic transformations.

The event serves as a platform bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, experts, decision-makers and businesswomen within an interactive environment that enables knowledge exchange and the development of strategic partnerships.

The festival includes specialised tracks covering different stages of the entrepreneurial journey. The Launch & Enablement Track supports early-stage startups and idea owners by providing essential tools and practical guidance to transform ideas into viable ventures.

The Growth & Development Track targets established companies seeking expansion by offering business development strategies, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting sustainable growth plans and entry into new markets.

The Funding & Investment Track connects projects with investors, financial institutions and investment funds through opportunities for project presentations and building investment relationships that contribute to accelerating growth.

The event will also feature panel discussions, specialised workshops and direct consultations delivered by experts across various sectors.

The festival is supported by strategic partners including ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an), and the Athar+ Programme, in addition to enabling entities such as the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and its affiliates, including Khalifa Fund, Abu Dhabi Chamber, Hub71, and Abu Dhabi Customs, alongside participation from government entities and supporting institutions, further strengthening public-private integration and contributing to building a comprehensive, innovation-driven and sustainable economic ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.