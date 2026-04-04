UAE air defences engage 23 ballistic missiles, 56 UAVs launched from Iran

ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE air defences engaged 23 Ballistic missiles and 56 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 498 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles and 2,141 UAVs.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 10 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian, and Egyption nationalities.

A total of 217 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden, Tunisia, Morocco, and Russia.