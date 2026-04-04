Emir of Qatar, Italian Prime Minister discuss regional, international developments

DOHA, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, discussed regional and international developments during a meeting on Saturday at Lusail Palace.

Both sides stressed the need to de-escalate tensions and prioritize political dialogue and diplomatic solutions as the most effective way to contain the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and its impact on energy and supply chains, and to safeguard regional energy security.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), they also discussed bilateral cooperation relations and explored ways to enhance and develop them across various sectors, particularly in the economy and energy