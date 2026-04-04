UAE condemns in strongest terms acts of vandalism, attack on its embassy in Damascus

ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the acts of rioting, attempted vandalism, and attacks targeting its embassy and the residence of the Head of Mission in Damascus, Syria.

The UAE reaffirmed its categorical rejection and condemnation of such unacceptable acts, including those directed against its national symbols.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of such destructive practices, emphasizing the necessity of protecting diplomatic premises, missions, and their personnel in accordance with international laws and norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic staff.

The UAE called on the Syrian Arab Republic to uphold its obligations to protect the embassy and its personnel, investigate the circumstances surrounding these attacks, prevent their recurrence, and take all necessary legal measures to hold the perpetrators accountable.