Yas Waterworld expansion now open to guests with 11 new slides, attractions

ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading waterpark, has officially unveiled its newest expansion today, introducing an unmissable collection of 11 new slides and attractions that take aquatic adventure to new heights.

Building on the park’s immersive ‘Lost City’ theming - an extension of The Legend of The Lost Pearl - the new additions invite guests to dive into a world of discovery, where high-energy thrills and family-friendly experiences come together in a dynamic offering. The expansion introduces eight new slides, two jumping platforms and a lounging pool.

From record-breaking heights to fast-paced racing slides, the latest additions deliver a diverse mix of experiences designed for every type of visitor. With the launch of these new attractions, Yas Waterworld now offers more than 70 rides, slides and attractions, further cementing its position as one of the region’s most exciting waterparks.

Rayan Al Haddar, General Manager at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, said: “The opening of our newest expansion marks a major milestone in our journey to redefine water-based entertainment in the region. It reflects our commitment to continuously elevating the guest experience through innovation and immersive attractions. We are proud to welcome guests to experience these exciting new additions and create unforgettable moments with their families.”

At the heart of the expansion is Matamir’s Drop, the UAE’s tallest waterslide, where riders plunge from heights of over 40 metres before racing through a 233-metre course of twists and turns. For those seeking more high-speed excitement, Sahel Matamir delivers a freefall racing experience filled with bursts of acceleration and moments of weightlessness.

Elsewhere, Matamir Loop offers a rapid body slide designed for speed, while Matamir Twist – Matamir Lights combines sharp drops with immersive lighting effects for a visually enhanced ride experience. Guests looking for friendly competition can take on Matamir Splash, the waterpark’s first duelling mat racer where participants race side-by-side to a super-soaked finish.

Beyond the high-adrenaline attractions, the expansion also introduces more relaxed experiences. Sarab, a spacious leisure pool, provides a refreshing setting for families to unwind, while Al Afda invites thrill-seekers to take a leap of faith from a jump platform into cool waters below – perfect for beating the year-round heat.

Together, these new additions create a vibrant new chapter for Yas Waterworld, blending innovation and adventure to deliver unforgettable moments for guests of all ages.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has received more than 65 prestigious industry awards, and is enjoying a third consecutive year as the ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’, as recognized at the World Travel Awards in 2025.

Yas Waterworld is bigger and splashier than ever, with its record-setting expansion now open to guests.