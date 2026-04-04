World Orphans Day: ERC sponsors 122,576 orphans within UAE, 22 countries

ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of orphans who have benefited from the Emirates Red Crescent’s sponsorship programme since its launch 40 years ago has reached 326,971 across dozens of countries worldwide. Currently, the ERC sponsors 122,576 orphans within the UAE and in 22 other countries, according to a report issued by the ERC ahead of the World Orphans Day, which is observed on 20th April every year.

The orphan sponsorship programme began in 1986 and is a distinctive initiative of the ERC compared to other Red Cross and Red Crescent organisations. The programme has received strong support from sponsors, donors, and philanthropists across the country. Each year, the number of beneficiaries continues to grow, expanding its reach locally, regionally, and internationally, thanks to the strong backing of the organization’s leadership.

Commenting on the initiative, Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, stated that the charity organisation works to meet the needs of orphans in health, education, social care, and other essential services that support orphans and their families in coping with life’s challenges.

He noted that this is achieved through effective planning and well-developed mechanisms for connecting sponsors with orphans and encouraging continuous support.

He affirmed that the ERC will spare no effort in achieving its goals and will continue its programmes to ensure a better future and a dignified life for orphans and their families.