Baniyas extends lead on day two of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The second round of the third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) continued today, Saturday, at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with competitions held in the Under-14 and Under-16 categories for boys and girls.

The second day featured a high level of competition, with athletes showing control during matches and solid execution of fundamentals. The performances reflected the quality of training programmes followed by clubs and academies in developing athletes from an early stage and building a strong base for long-term progress.

The competitions were attended by a host of dignitaries including, Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Saeed Abdullah Amer Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Fujairah Federal Court; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Mohammed Hussein Al Marzooqi and Humaid Mohammed Bekheit Al Ketbi, Board Members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Branch Manager of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB); and Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the Federation.

Mohammed Hussein Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship plays an important role in developing a new generation of athletes, supported by a clear long-term vision for the sport in the UAE.

“What we are seeing in these categories shows real investment in the future. The focus is not only on results, but also on values such as commitment, discipline and competitive spirit. These stages help build the athlete’s character both on and off the mat.

“Also, it’s worth noting the increased presence of families in the stands, which adds an important element to the competition. Family support plays a key role in helping athletes continue performing well, improve, and go further in their careers.”

Mona Al Mansoori, mother of Fatima Khaled Al Mansoori (14) from Baniyas Club, said: “We are not just watching from the stands. We are part of our children’s journey in this sport. The ‘Supporting Family Award’ recognises this role and encourages families to be more involved.”

In the Under-14 category, Al Wasl Jiu-Jitsu Club athlete Shaikhan Saif, who won gold in the 34kg division, said: “The competition was strong and intense which required a high level of focus and a clear understanding of each opponent. My family’s support played a big role in this result, and the championship gives us a good chance to test ourselves and improve from one round to the next.”

The podium ceremonies on day two saw strong family presence, with families sharing moments of achievement with their children, showing their close involvement in their sporting journey and their support throughout the season.

The second round will conclude tomorrow with competitions in the Kids and Under 12 divisions, continuing a competitive event that reflects the growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and its expanding community base.