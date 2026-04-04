UAE condemns terrorist attack in DR Congo

ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Bafwakoa town in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which resulted in dozens of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, reiterating its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of DR Congo over this heinous attack.