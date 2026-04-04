GCC condemns attempted vandalism of UAE embassy in Syria

RIYADH, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly condemned the riots, assaults, and attempted property damage targeting the embassy of the United Arab Emirates and the residence of its head of mission in Damascus, Syria.

In a statement on Saturday, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi emphasised the importance of Syrian authorities holding those responsible for these attacks and the disrespect shown toward UAE national symbols accountable.

He also called for strengthened protection of diplomatic buildings and embassy personnel in accordance with conventions and protocols governing diplomatic work.