Kuwait engaged 8 missiles, 19 drones in last 24 hours

KUWAIT, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday that Kuwait's air

defence systems have detected and engaged eight ballistic missiles and 19 drones in the

last 24 hours amidst the current regional military escalation, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

In the media briefing conducted by the Government Communication Centre, Ministry of Defence Spokesman Col. Saud Al-Atwan confirmed that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces effectively

intercepted the hostile targets within the designated operational zones, and without loss of

life, injury or damage.

The spokesman added that the army bomb disposal squad responded to four reports in the last 24 hours.