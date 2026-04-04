Arab Parliament condemns attack on UAE embassy in Damascus

CAIRO, 4th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned and denounced the acts of rioting and the attack targeting the premises of the United Arab Emirates embassy and the residence of the Head of Mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Al Yamahi affirmed the Arab Parliament’s rejection of all forms of violence and attacks against diplomatic missions, stressing that such acts constitute a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the protection of diplomatic premises and their personnel.