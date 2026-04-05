UAE provides Gaza’s health sector with medical shipment exceeding AED2.7 million

GAZA, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian efforts to address the catastrophic conditions facing the healthcare sector in the Gaza Strip, through the delivery of a shipment of medicines and medical supplies, with generous support from H.H. Sheikha Mouza bint Suhail Al Khaili, in response to growing medical needs amid challenging circumstances.

At a value of more than AED 2.7 million, the convoy has arrived in the Gaza Strip carrying medicines and medical equipment, at a time when hospitals are suffering from a severe shortage of essential medical supplies.

These efforts come as part of a series of humanitarian initiatives implemented by the UAE under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at supporting the healthcare sector, alleviating the suffering of the population, and reflecting a steadfast humanitarian commitment to stand by the Palestinian people amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation.