Mada Media awards out-of-home advertising bid to PHI Advertising

DUBAI, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mada Media, the company responsible for organising, developing and managing the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai, announced the awarding of an OOH advertising bid to PHI Advertising. The agreement was signed by Mansoor Al Sabahi, Chief Executive Officer of Mada Media, and Naif Saleh Al Rajhi, Chairman of PHI Advertising, at a ceremony held to mark the occasion.

The contract grants PHI Advertising the rights to install and monetise a portfolio of OOH advertising assets located along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Dubai–Al Ain Road, three of the emirate’s key arterial road networks.

The awarded portfolio includes nine digital Unipoles, nine non-digital Unipoles, and one non-digital hoarding sign. All sites have been carefully selected to align with approved planning, technical, and safety standards, ensuring seamless integration with Dubai’s road infrastructure and urban environment.

Commenting on the occasion, Mansoor Al Sabahi, Chief Executive Officer of Mada Media, said: “By awarding this bid to one of the leading regional companies in the out of home sector, Mada Media reaffirms its strategic commitment to fostering investment opportunities for national, regional and international trademarks that drive the sustained growth and transformation of Dubai’s Out‑of‑Home advertising landscape. By accelerating the shift towards digital innovation and world‑class infrastructure, we aim to empower industry partners, attract new capital, and shape a future‑ready ecosystem that supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the emirate’s broader vision for sustainable urban and economic development."

This award forms part of Mada Media’s broader strategy to support the growth of the OOH advertising sector in Dubai by unlocking new investment opportunities that enhance market confidence and encourage digital transformation. Through clear, transparent and well-defined tendering processes, Mada Media aims to empower industry players while ensuring alignment with established standards and best practices.

Naif Saleh Al Rajhi, Chairman of PHI Advertising, commented: “We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with Dubai's advertising sector, a partnership built on trust and sustained growth since 2019. This award reflects our joint commitment to advancing Dubai’s OOH advertising sector and further reinforces PHI’s position as the largest outdoor LED digital network in Dubai, driven by continued investment in advanced technology and future-ready infrastructure aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

Mada Media serves as the sector’s operational and developmental lead, responsible for organising, developing and managing the OOH advertising sector across Dubai. By working closely with industry stakeholders, the company ensures that advertising supports the city’s beautification, sustainability, and traffic safety goals, while driving a modern, innovative, and future‑ready OOH ecosystem consistent with Dubai’s economic and digital objectives.

The awarded bid is part of a wider list of OOH bids that Mada Media plans to release throughout 2026. These upcoming investment opportunities will cover a diverse range of advertising assets across Dubai’s major road networks and other strategic locations, responding to market demand while supporting the sector’s long-term growth.

Through this, Mada Media seeks to enhance the attractiveness and the growth of the OOH market, encourage innovation, and maintain the highest levels of quality, compliance and operational excellence.