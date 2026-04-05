Sharjah Consultative Council reviews SDAD policy, community role

SHARJAH, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) held its thirteenth session of the third regular session of the eleventh legislative term, chaired by Halima Humaid, Speaker of the Council, to discuss the policy of the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department (SDAD) and its role in strengthening community ties and conveying citizens’ needs.

The session reviewed SDAD’s contributions to enhancing social cohesion, promoting community engagement, and supporting sectors including education, health, culture and social services, as well as its role in fostering partnerships between schools, families and the wider community.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of SDAD, alongside senior officials from the department.

At the start of the session, Halima Humaid expressed appreciation to emergency, crisis and disaster management teams for their response to recent weather conditions, commending their coordination in ensuring public safety and service continuity.

Mira Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Secretary-General of SCC, highlighted SDAD’s responsibilities in supervising suburb councils, organising community initiatives, supporting families of deceased citizens and studying social challenges to ensure community needs are addressed.

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi affirmed that SDAD continues to serve the community in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Council members raised questions on the department’s future strategy, including expanding suburb councils, enhancing youth empowerment initiatives, improving service delivery, strengthening governance frameworks, and introducing a quality-of-life index for residential areas.

Discussions also covered crisis management roles, coordination with government entities, digital transformation plans, and support for families, senior citizens and people with disabilities.

In response, SDAD officials highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen communication with residents through digital platforms and community initiatives such as Yalsatna, as well as the operation of 18 suburb councils across the emirate.

The department noted that proposals for expanding suburb councils have been submitted and that maintenance is being carried out in coordination with the Department of Public Works. It also confirmed the approval of the Al Kharous Suburb Council project.

SDAD emphasised its role in crisis coordination with Sharjah Police and emergency teams, as well as its contributions to vaccination campaigns and sheltering affected residents during adverse weather.

The department also outlined its efforts in supporting parents’ councils, resolving family disputes, empowering youth, and providing services for elderly residents and people with disabilities.

It confirmed the launch of initiatives supporting productive families and volunteer programmes, alongside reconciliation committees aimed at resolving family disputes amicably.

At the conclusion of the session, it was announced that the next session will be held on 16th April, 2026, to discuss a draft law regulating the University of Arts.