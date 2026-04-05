Saudi Arabia condemns riots, vandalism targeting UAE Embassy in Damascus

RIYADH, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation of the acts of rioting, assaults, and attempted vandalism that targeted the Embassy of the brotherly United Arab Emirates and the residence of its head of mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus, as well as the unacceptable offenses directed at the national symbols of the brotherly United Arab Emirates.

In a statement carried by Saudi News Agency (SPA), the ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of these attacks and all forms of violence against diplomats, stressing the necessity of ensuring the protection of diplomats and diplomatic missions in accordance with relevant international laws and conventions.