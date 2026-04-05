RTA awards contract for three integrated truck rest areas in partnership with private sector

DUBAI, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for the development of three integrated truck rest areas in partnership with the private sector. The facilities span a total area of over 210,000 square metres, with a combined capacity for 490 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The three integrated facilities are set to deliver a range of services designed to enhance driver safety and well-being. Strategically located along key corridors and within major logistics hubs that attract high volumes of truck traffic daily, the sites will adhere to international standards in the design of entry and exit points to ensure the highest levels of safety.

The locations for the integrated truck and heavy vehicle rest areas were identified based on technical studies and defined criteria aimed at maximising utilisation and supporting the land transport sector. Site selection also considered proximity to strategic roads, key areas, and logistics cities to serve the largest possible number of trucks on a daily basis.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, “Awarding the contract for the development of three integrated truck rest areas in partnership with the private sector marks a key strategic step in advancing Dubai’s transport and logistics ecosystem that enhances the efficiency of the land transport sector and reinforces the emirate’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics services.

“Dubai is witnessing sustained growth in the logistics sector, with more than 500,000 truck trips recorded daily on roads. Internal truck movement within the emirate accounts for approximately 83% of total truck traffic, while the number of registered trucks in Dubai has reached 85,000, which reflects the growing demand for specialised infrastructure to support this vital sector.”

“The development of truck rest areas responds to this rapid growth and seeks to enhance operational efficiency and road safety by providing an integrated and secure environment for drivers. It helps in reducing random stopping and improving traffic flow across the road network, thereby supporting the sustainability of supply chains,” Al Tayer added.

“The freight and logistics sector in the UAE represents a strategic pillar and a key driver of sustainable economic growth, as well as a core enabler of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. It reinforces the emirate’s position as a global hub for trade and supply chains, and requires accelerating the development of smart, integrated infrastructure built on innovation and advanced technologies. It will enhance the efficiency, resilience, and sustainability of logistics operations, and strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness on the global economic map.”

Al Tayer further noted, “The partnership with the private sector in the development and operation of these facilities reflects RTA’s direction towards adopting modern models for infrastructure delivery, enhancing economic sustainability and improving operational efficiency. The three facilities have been designed as integrated service complexes offering accommodation, maintenance, training, and commercial services, thereby enhancing the quality of life for truck drivers and elevating the working environment in this vital sector.”

“The strategic distribution of these facilities near logistics cities and key corridors strengthens the integration of Dubai’s transport system and supports the emirate’s readiness to accommodate future growth in freight movement. This aligns with the vision of the wise leadership to position Dubai as a leading global model in advanced infrastructure and quality of life.”

The facility planned near Jebel Ali 3 spans 100,000 square metres, with capacity for up to 250 trucks and heavy vehicles. It comprises a comprehensive range of services and facilities, including a heavy vehicle testing centre, a driver training centre focused on safety requirements, a light vehicle maintenance centre, a periodic maintenance facility, retail outlets, and logistics warehouses. It also includes accommodation, recreational lounges, electric vehicle charging points, and diesel refuelling stations.

The second facility is to be located in Saih Shuaib, near the entrance to Dubai Industrial City (DIC). It spans approximately 51,000 square metres and accommodates up to 120 trucks and heavy vehicles. It comprises accommodation, a periodic maintenance centre, retail outlets, logistics warehouses, recreational lounges, and electric vehicle charging points.

The third facility is to be located in Madinat Hind 2 along Emirates Road, adjacent to Al Tayy Racetrack. It spans over 59,000 square metres and accommodates approximately 120 trucks and heavy vehicles. It comprises a heavy vehicle testing centre, a driver training centre focused on safety requirements, a periodic maintenance facility, retail outlets, and logistics warehouses. It also includes accommodation, recreational lounges, and electric vehicle charging points.

RTA places strong emphasis on the land transport sector, given its critical role in supporting economic and commercial activity. RTA is undertaking a comprehensive study of truck movement in Dubai, including field surveys, interviews, and workshops with relevant entities and companies, to develop a predictive planning model for future truck movement.

The study also examines the need for dry ports and freight consolidation and distribution centres, in addition to reviewing and evaluating current truck restriction policies, timings, and routes. It further assesses the need for dedicated truck routes, alongside organisational and structural aspects related to the management of truck and freight movement in the emirate.

RTA, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has developed 14 truck rest areas distributed across six key locations along strategic corridors and logistics hubs that attract high volumes of truck traffic daily. These include Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai–Hatta Road, Dubai–Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali–Lehbab Road, and Al Awir Road. Each rest area spans between 5,000 and 10,000 square metres and accommodates between 30 and 40 trucks and heavy vehicles.