Dubai Police seize 1,230 vehicles, issue over 33,000 fines

DUBAI, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have recorded significant field results under the “Quiet Roads” initiative, seizing 1,230 vehicles and issuing 33,372 traffic fines as part of ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life, reinforce community safety, and reduce traffic-related disturbances in residential areas.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, confirmed that the initiative aligns with the force’s strategic objectives to preserve public tranquillity and improve the overall sense of safety.

“The campaign was launched in response to recurring negative traffic behaviours observed in certain residential neighbourhoods, including excessive noise, reckless driving, and illegal vehicle modifications, all of which directly impact residents’ comfort and wellbeing,” he said.

bin Suwaidan explained that the initiative adopts a data-driven approach, analysing complaints and community reports to identify hotspots and recurring violation patterns.

“This allows for targeted field interventions designed to deliver measurable results and create a lasting behavioural impact,” he explained.

The initiative focuses on enhancing public tranquillity, improving road safety indicators, and elevating the quality of life in residential communities. The “sense of safety” has been adopted as a key performance indicator to measure its societal impact, with results reflecting the effectiveness of integrated enforcement, awareness, and monitoring efforts.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan revealed that violations included 1,178 cases of unauthorised modifications to vehicle engines or chassis, 412 violations for causing noise disturbance, 341 violations for reckless driving that endangers lives and property, and 230 violations related to the misuse of vehicle horns or audio systems causing public nuisance.

The campaign also recorded 17,117 violations involving motorcycles and 14,094 violations related to electric bikes and bicycles, highlighting the scale of enforcement efforts targeting behaviours that disturb public peace and threaten road users’ safety in residential areas.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that Dubai Police will continue implementing specialised, data-led initiatives that rely on analysis and community engagement to strengthen traffic safety and preserve the calm and secure nature of residential neighbourhoods.

He also urged members of the public to cooperate and report negative traffic behaviours through official channels, supporting ongoing efforts to protect lives and property and enhance quality of life across the emirate.