Three fires at Borouge plant contained with no injuries reported

ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The relevant authorities announced that, as part of ongoing follow-up of the previously reported incident at the Borouge petrochemicals plant, resulting from falling debris after a successful interception by air defence systems, three fires broke out without any injuries, while damage was recorded at the site and is currently being assessed.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that emergency response teams immediately responded with high efficiency, and the situation has been brought under control.