Emirates Council for Balanced Development launches 'Steps and Memories (50×50)' initiative

Ajman, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Council for Balanced Development (ECBD) launched the “Steps and Memories (50×50)” initiative in Masfout, Ajman, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote active lifestyles and strengthen community wellbeing across the UAE’s villages, in alignment with the national vision of building a healthier and more cohesive society.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of ECBD, alongside officials and members of the local community, reflecting strong national support for initiatives that enhance public health and community engagement.

Targeting community members aged 50 and above, the initiative encourages the adoption of active daily habits through inclusive, community-based experiences that foster connection, participation, and long-term behavioural change.

Participants took part in a 1.5-kilometre community walk, starting from Masfout Museum and passing through Masfout Gate, a key landmark connecting the area’s scenic natural trails, highlighting the role of local environments in enabling accessible and sustainable physical activity.

The initiative reflects ECBD’s broader commitment to developing community-based physical activity ecosystems, recently reinforced through a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026, aimed at creating measurable and sustainable models that increase participation and improve health outcomes.

Masfout’s unique mountainous landscape and open trails provided an ideal setting for outdoor activity, strengthening the connection between individuals, nature, and healthy living.

The initiative forms part of a wider framework of programs led by ECBD to empower communities, promote wellbeing, and position health as a sustainable way of life, while supporting national priorities across social, cultural, and tourism development.

It also contributes to showcasing Masfout as a distinctive destination for community and sporting activities, reinforcing its role within an integrated development model that connects health, tourism, and community engagement.