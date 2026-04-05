Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on UAE Embassy in Damascus

ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemned, in the strongest terms, the acts of vandalism and attacks targeting the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and the residence of the Head of Mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The Council also denounced the unacceptable abuse directed at the national symbols of the United Arab Emirates, describing these actions as a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions.

The Muslim Council of Elders affirmed its categorical rejection of all forms of violence and attacks against diplomatic missions and their personnel, stressing that such practices constitute a clear breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and mandates their protection.

The Council called for ensuring full protection for diplomats and diplomatic missions and for holding those responsible for these attacks fully accountable, in a manner that upholds the rule of law and preserves international relations.