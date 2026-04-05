Egypt condemns attack on UAE diplomatic mission in Damascus

CAIRO, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt today strongly condemned the acts of unrest and attempted sabotage targeting the premises of the United Arab Emirates mission and the residence of the Head of Mission in Damascus.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Egypt stressed the need to respect international law and ensure the protection and security of diplomatic missions, their premises and personnel in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

It affirmed that any targeting of diplomatic missions and premises constitutes a flagrant violation of international law.

Egypt also reiterated its full solidarity with the UAE, stressing the importance of taking the necessary measures to ensure the protection and security of diplomatic missions in accordance with international law.