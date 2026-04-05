Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry concludes 'Al Dhaid and Fili Nights'

SHARJAH, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) concluded the “Al Dhaid and Fili Nights” promotional initiative, launched as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026, with two closing ceremonies that featured the announcement of grand prize winners.

The events, held Saturday at both Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq, attracted a large crowd of visitors and families. They gathered to enjoy the festive atmosphere, promotional offers, and the accompanying heritage and cultural activities, alongside the grand prize draws featuring two Nissan Patrol SUVs and other valuable prizes.

The two ceremonies were attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and SCCI Board members, along with Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

The events included the recognition of the grand prize winners of two Nissan Patrol vehicles—Mohammed Yousif Abdulrahman and Alya Saif Al Muhairzi—marking the culmination of the initiative’s promotional and engagement activities.

The Sharjah Chamber also recognized the four winners of the “Best Coverage on Instagram” competition for their outstanding documentation of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026. The winners were Emad Mahmoud and Amr Ahmed at Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid, and Saeed Al Ketbi and Mohammed Khattab at Fili Heritage Souq.

Furthermore, SCCI acknowledged the contributions of the supporting partners, including the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Al Dhaid Municipality; Al Madam Municipality; the Municipal Councils of Al Dhaid and Madam; the Authority for Initiatives Implementation “Mubadara”; Sharjah 24; and Al Wusta TV- Al Dhaid as the media partner.

The closing celebrations created a vibrant and engaging environment, combining entertainment, musical and cultural showcases, and promotional activities at Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq. The program included a film highlighting the Sharjah Ramadan Festival’s key achievements and activities, in addition to participant videos from the “Best Coverage on Instagram” contest, complemented by interactive audience engagement segments and live competitions.

In his remarks, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said that the “Al Dhaid and Fili Nights” promotional initiative is part of the comprehensive Ramadan Sharjah Festival 2026 agenda. It reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to expanding economic and commercial activity across the emirate, particularly in the Central Region.

He noted that the initiative featured targeted events that integrate entertainment, cultural, and marketing elements, thereby supporting increased sales, stimulating market activity, and enhancing connections between local enterprises and visitors.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, stated that the “Al Dhaid and Fili Nights” initiative represented a strategic enhancement to this year’s edition of the festival, effectively drawing significant footfall from visitors and families to Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq.

He pointed out that the initiative’s heritage, entertainment, and interactive programs contributed to a distinctive visitor experience that both preserves cultural authenticity and aligns with audience engagement objectives.

For her part, Aisha Saleh, Head of Festival and Promotions Department at SCCI, emphasized that Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 served as a strategic platform fostering collaboration between organizers and the private sector.

“The festival’s performance metrics indicate a strong positive impact on key markets, notably Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq, where field surveys recorded a 100% positive rating and more than 95% of participating outlets experienced increased sales, reflecting tangible commercial benefits,” she added.

Saleh explained that this year’s edition of Sharjah Ramadan Festival achieved strong visitor turnout, with Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid hosting over 10,000 visitors and Fili Heritage Souq around 5,000, indicating strong audience engagement.

Shop-owner satisfaction rates reached 85% for prizes and 80% for supporting activities, with more than 95% expressing intent to participate in future editions. The allocation of over 90 prizes, including two Nissan Patrol vehicles, reflected the festival’s success in driving economic outcomes and enriching the visitor experience in Sharjah’s Central Region.

The “Al Dhaid and Fili Nights” initiative featured a comprehensive lineup of entertainment, heritage, and educational activities targeting all community segments. The program included interactive competitions, daily quizzes, and numerous valuable prizes, enhancing the festive atmosphere and visitor engagement.

It also launched the “Young Influencer” event and a social media coverage competition, effectively showcasing heritage markets through innovative digital promotion. Additional attractions included awareness workshops, educational and environmental sessions, and weekend interactive programs, creating a fully integrated educational and recreational experience.