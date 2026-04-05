Ras Al Khaimah launches childhood diabetes awareness initiative

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Basma Emirates Association for Chronic Diseases in Ras Al Khaimah has organised a specialist workshop for children recently diagnosed with diabetes. The initiative forms part of the association’s ongoing commitment to enhancing health awareness and supporting patients alongside their families.

The programme aimed to provide children and their guardians with essential knowledge for managing the condition effectively. It featured interactive, educational activities tailored specifically for a younger audience to ensure the information remained accessible and engaging.

By focusing on simplified education and emotional support, the initiative seeks to ensure that young patients can navigate their diagnosis with resilience and informed care.

The event was attended by several officials, volunteers, and families.