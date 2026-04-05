Over 20 nations compete as Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge concludes

ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The third season of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge (ADBC) concluded in the Remah desert, drawing 94 competitors from more than 20 countries. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO), the final round underscored the event's growing prestige on the global cross-country rally calendar.

The international field featured racers from the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, South Africa, Italy, India, Lebanon, Germany, Spain, Russian Federation, and China. Other represented nations included Australia, Ireland, Lithuania, Ukraine, Denmark, Canada, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, and the United States. This diverse participation highlights the championship's role as a vital preparatory step for major international events, including the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Elite competitors and amateurs battled across multiple categories, with 55 riders in the motorcycle classes and significant entries in the buggy, quad, and car divisions. The event also saw notable international female participation, with racers such as Hayley O'Connor and Traicee-Pia Zgheib competing in the desert dunes.

Organisers emphasised that the record turnout and logistical success of the season finale reinforce Abu Dhabi's status as a premier destination for world-class motorsport. The ceremony concluded with the crowning of winners across all categories, marking the end of a season defined by intense global competition and high safety standards.