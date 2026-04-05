Kuwait National Guard downs two UAVs, one drone in 24 hours

KUWAIT, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwait National Guard (KNG) announced on Sunday that it successfully downed two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and one drone over the past 24 hours.

KNG spokesperson Brigadier General Dr. Jadaan Fadel stated that the interceptions took place within the National Guard’s designated areas of responsibility. He noted that the measure is part of ongoing efforts to bolster security, protect vital installations, and counter any potential threats to the country’s stability.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that the National Guard remains at a high state of readiness, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence and other security authorities, to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.