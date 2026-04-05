Dubai Stud’s D Seraj wins top honours at Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

DUBAI. 5th April, 2026 (WAM)-- Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Sunday crowned D Seraj, owned by Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, with the stallion title at the 23rd Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship.

The event concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring 155 elite horses competing for $4 million in prize money.

Organisers highlighted the championship's status as a premier global event for Arabian horse beauty, noting the high technical standards and increased international participation this season.

Owners and officials credited the success to years of dedicated local breeding and high-level organisational expertise.