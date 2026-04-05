Four Asian nationals injured in Khorfakkan Port fragments incident

SHARJAH, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- One Nepali national has sustained severe injuries and was transported to hospital following a fragments incident at Khorfakkan Port today. Three Pakistani nationals likewise sustained minor to moderate injuries caused by same falling fragments following a successful interception by UAE air defence systems.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau, quoting competent authorities, confirmed that emergency response teams successfully contained a fire at the site. Cooling operations are currently underway after crews managed the situation with speed and efficiency.