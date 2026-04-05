Jordan intercepts two missiles, two UAVs in 24 hours

AMMAN, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces announced today that Iranian forces targeted the Kingdom’s territory with two missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours.

The Jordan News Agency (Petra), quoting the Military Media Directorate, confirmed that the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted and downed the projectiles, which were directed at sites within Jordanian territory.

The Public Security Directorate reported that relevant units responded to 18 reports of falling fragments and projectiles during the same period. While material damage was recorded, authorities confirmed there were no injuries resulting from the incidents.