Sard Al Thahab: Renewed vision for UAE & Arab storytelling attracts entries from 37 countries since launch

ABU DHABI, 5th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre has announced that nominations for the fourth edition of the 'Sard Al Thahab' Award are now open until 15 June 2026.

Since its inception in 2023, the award has rapidly evolved into a global cultural phenomenon, attracting creative contributions from 37 countries. This extensive international reach reflects a renewed cultural vision aimed at reviving the traditional art of Arabian storytelling while providing a sophisticated platform for modern narrative innovation. The initiative draws its primary inspiration from the poetic legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who masterfully employed narrative and linguistic beauty to express the deep connection between heritage and identity.

The title 'Sard Al Thahab' reflects a profound symbolic union where Sard signifies the seamless flow of a story and Thahab denotes its intrinsic value and aesthetic beauty. By bridging the gap between traditional folk tales and contemporary creative shifts, the award ensures that the art of the story remains a vibrant component of Arab cultural identity. The participation of writers and researchers from 37 different nations underscores Abu Dhabi’s strategic role in fostering a sustainable cultural environment that transcends borders.

The prize is distributed across six main categories including the Emirati Narrative, Narrators, Published Short Stories, Unpublished Short Stories, Visual Narrative, and Folk Narratives. This diverse framework allows for a comprehensive celebration of various forms of expression, ranging from oral histories and written texts to visual documentation such as photography and cinema. This approach recognises the evolution of modern expression and its role in documenting life within the UAE and the wider Arab world, ensuring that the linguistic beauty of the Arabic language continues to resonate on a global stage.

The broad international engagement highlights the award’s success in establishing itself as a premier global platform for storytelling. Through this initiative, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre continues to discover young talent, protect heritage from extinction, and promote the Arabic language as a vibrant medium for global dialogue.

The Sard Al Thahab Award remains a key tool in strengthening the regional literary movement and ensuring the sustainability of Arab cultural identity in an increasingly interconnected world.